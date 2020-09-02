MANY, La. -- Power outages and other issues related to Hurricane Laura has prompted the Sabine Parish School Board to keep schools closed until next week.
School officials had hoped to reopen schools Thursday; however, Superintendent Sara Ebarb said that's been pushed to Tuesday. Schools are already scheduled to be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
On Tuesday, all pre-kindergarten through fifth-graders will report and attend classes at schools each day. Students in grades 6 through 12 will continue to report on their assigned day per A/B schedules.
"We are sensitive to the issues facing our families at this time. We are hopeful power and water will soon be restored to everyone," Ebarb said.