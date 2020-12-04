MANY, La. - A Sabine Parish teacher was arrested Friday following an accusation of inappropriate behavior with a student, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said in a news release.
John Anthony "Jay" Booker, 46, of Many, is charged with two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. He is free on a $10,000 bond.
Booker is an instructor at the Sabine Career Academy in Many. He was a former teacher/coach at Many Junior High School.
The alleged behavior happened when he was at the high school, Mitchell said.
The arrest was prompted by information provided by a female juvenile, who alleged Booker acted inappropriately with her in September 2019.
This is the second Booker to be arrested for similar allegations.
Jay Booker's brother, Normal Booker III, 49, the principal of Many High School, was arrested in October for sexual battery, oral sexual battery, misdemeanor sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles for alleged sexual activity with students that took place 20 years ago while he was a coach in the school system.