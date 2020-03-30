MANY, La. – Sabine Parish leaders want out-of-parish visitors who are filling up rental units on Toledo Bend Reservoir to go home -- at least for now.
On any given day, they would be welcome -- and they still will be. However, the spread of the COVID-19 has parish leaders concerned about the extra people coming into the parish who have flooded public lodging, rental units, camps and RV parks.
State parks along the lake are closed to the public. Private facilities remain open.
Sabine Parish Police Jury President Richard M. McCormic issued an order Monday ending all vacation rentals and telling those who are staying there temporarily to leave by Thursday. It does not apply to people who own camps and homes or to those who have a long term rental agreement of more than 30 days.
The order states there is a “definite threat” to the health and well-being of Sabine Parish residents. It notes that the parish has limited health care capacity and unable to care for a large number of COVID-19 cases.
“Sabine is experiencing an increase in individuals fleeing out-of-parish locations to temporarily stay within the parish, posing great risk to Sabine Parish residents,” the order states.
"This proclamation has not been issued with any malice or ill intent toward those tourist we normally welcome to our parish. We simply do not have the infrastructure to deal with the extra numbers (grocery, medical, etc.) plus the added risk of COVID-19 spread. I look forward to the day when they will be we welcomed back as I’m sure most of you do," District Attorney Don Burkett said in a Facebook statement.
The directive includes:
- Vacation rentals such as hotels, motels, cabins and cottages, bed and breakfast establishments, recreational vehicle and trailer parks, condos or other transient public lodging.
The order does not include the following:
- Long-term rentals – 30 days or longer.
- Rental stays where guests checked in no later than March 16.
- Rentals to military, emergency, government, health or infrastructure response, travelers engaged in non-vacation commercial activities and those involved in essential jobs.
Violators face revocation of their rental licenses, fines of $500 or six months in jail.
The order is in effect until April 30.