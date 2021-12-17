NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Sabine Parish woman is in jail in connection with a stabbing incident in Natchitoches Wednesday evening, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Kelsey M. Sepulvado, 20, of Many, turned herself in Thursday. She was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of aggravated second-degree battery. She was released Friday after posting a $10,000 bond.
The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Highway 3191 in Oak Grove near Natchitoches. Deputies responding to a 911 call found a 19-year-old female sitting in the rear of a vehicle suffering from a stab wound to the neck, along with other injuries.
Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS took the victim to the hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
NPSO investigators said the incident was possibly drug-related.
Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents got involved in the investigation and searched Sepulvado's apartment. A small bag of suspected marijuana was seized.
------
Detective D. Sowell is lead investigator in the case. Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact the NPSO Bureau of Investigations at 357-7830.