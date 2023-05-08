TORO COMMUNITY, La. -- A Sabine Parish woman died Sunday after in a two-vehicle crash, state police said Monday in a news release.
Shawna Crochet, 32, of Florien, was northbound in her 2019 Volkswagen on state Highway 191 just north of Highway 392 when she crossed the centerline and hit the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado head-on. Crochet was wearing her seatbelt but she suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
A juvenile driving the Silverado was restrained and not injured.