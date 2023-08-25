TOLEDO BEND -- More than a half-dozen homes have burned in a raging wildlife in southwest Sabine Parish today.
As of 4:45 p.m., the fire that ravaged Pirates Cove and neighborhoods on the shores of Toledo Bend Reservoir is considered 100% contained. Emergency units will remain in the area for possible flare-ups.
There are also downed power lines and other hazards along the roadways. Access is limited to only those who live in the community.
The fire in Pirates Cove off Highway 191 broke out before noon Friday. It was considered about 50 percent contained at 4:30 p.m. just as a thunderstorm began passing through.
Mandatory evacuations were in place for residents in Pirates Cove. A wind shift then forced the evacuation notice to extend to those living on Captain Kidd, Jolly Rogers and Billy Bones.
As the winds again changed direction, officials feared the fire could spread back to Army Rec Road, Falcon Road and the Army Recreation Site. Three helicopters arrived around 2:30 p.m. and were pulling water from nearby Toledo Bend Reservoir on the fire.
About eight to 10 homes were destroyed by the fire on Caribbean Drive. No injuries have been reported.
Sheriff's deputies urged residents to "get out of the area" and considered the situation a "dangerous fire emergency," the sheriff's office said.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has dozers on the scene trying to plow a fire line to contain the flames. Fire trucks are staged near structures.
Pisgah Baptist Church is a temporary shelter for people wishing to evacuate.
Others battling the blaze include Central Sabine Fire District, North Sabine Fire District, Hornbeck Volunteer Fire Department, Fort Polk Fire Department, Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7 and Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office.
A fire also was also reported on Holly Grove in the Robeline community. It has since been contained and there are no reports of threats to property or homes.
Also Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an executive order suspending all prescribed burns in Louisiana including those used for forest, agricultural and coastal land management as the state continues to battle hundreds of fires throughout Louisiana due to the extreme drought.
The executive order is effective immediately and is in addition to the current burn ban. Everyone should note there is no exception to the burn ban for any reason, he said.
It remains in place until further notice.
As of Aug. 24, there have been more than 440 fires that have either damaged or destroyed more than 30,000 acres of land including the wildfires in Beauregard Parish.
“Right now our state is facing a very dangerous and unpredictable situation with lots of fires burning statewide, and we cannot afford to have any exceptions to the current burn ban,” said Edwards. “Under normal conditions, prescribed burning is intended to be used as a land management tool, but these are not normal conditions and they are compounding the existing threat of wildfires due to the severe heat and drought we’re experiencing. Embers from a fire that has been put out can be blown miles away and flare up again in another area, which is why we need everyone focused on efforts to prevent more fires. They will tax the same firefighters and emergency responders who are working hard to extinguish the blazes that are currently threatening lives and property. While we don’t know how long we will be in this situation, we do know that by adhering to the burn ban we can lessen the chances of any other fires from starting.”
The state fire marshal and Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry issued a statewide burn ban on Aug. 7 due to the extreme heat and dry conditions. Edwards declared a statewide emergency on Aug. 11.