MANY, La. -- What a difference the sun and above freezing temperatures make.
By noon, roads throughout Sabine Parish were mostly free of snow and ice, according to the Sabine Parish sheriff's office. However, deputies still caution drivers to take it slow and watch for ice patches, especially on bridges.
With the improved driving conditions also comes the search for fuel. The sheriff's office has received reports that most stations in the parish are out of gasoline.
Electrical service is also still out in parts of the parish. Crews are working and it may take longer to restore power to remote areas.
Another problem: Most water systems throughout the parish are also down or experiencing very low pressure. Repairs are underway as best as they can be given the number of broken lines and power loss.
Parish water systems are asking property owners to check their lines. That may be contributing to the inability of some water systems to fill their lines.
Property owners are encouraged to shut off water at the meter if a leak is detected.