MANY, La. -- The Sabine Parish School Board today appointed Kowono K. Greene to fill the District 4 vacancy on the board.
Greene will serve as interim until the next scheduled election.
Greene is a graduate of Many High School and lifelong resident of District 4. After graduation in 1999, Greene joined the U.S. Navy, where he received a honorable discharge. He then joined the Naval Reserve and later transferred to the Louisiana National Guard, where he still serves.
While deployed to Afghanistan in 2011, Greene earned an associate of general studies degree in criminal justice from Northwestern State University. He also earned an associate of applied science degree in intelligence operations studies from Cochise College in 2016.
Greene is the owner of Greene’s Handyman Services, LLC that specializes in home repairs and small construction projects.