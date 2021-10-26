MANY, La. -- The Sabine Parish School Board is the second in northwest Louisiana to offer a quarantine option for students and employees in close contact situations.
The Bossier School Board was the first last week to announce it was choosing the option provided by state education Superintendent Cade Brumley.
Caddo and DeSoto school districts have opted not to make any changes to their quarantine policy.
But in Sabine and Bossier that means if a child is in a close contact situation with a COVID-19 positive student or employee then the parent or guardian can make the decision whether to keep their child at home or send them to school.
The guideline only applies if the student is not symptomatic or is not exposed to someone at home who has COVID-19.
Employees have the same opportunity.
Those who opt out of quarantine in Sabine will report to the nurse every morning, first thing to be checked for symptoms, including a temperature check. As long as there are no symptoms, students and employees will be allowed to stay at school.
"The School Board is happy to have the opportunity to offer an option that allows parents to keep students in school and employees working," said Terrell Snelling, board president.