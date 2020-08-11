MANY, La. -- The Sabine Parish School Board at its meeting Monday night revised the school calendar that changes the way students will transition into the school year.
Teachers started Monday, and students are scheduled to begin Aug. 20 on an A/B scheduled until Sept. 3.
But on Sept. 8, which is the Tuesday after Labor Day, all pre-kindergarten through fifth-graders will go to a five-day schedule, pending no new guidelines from the state.
However, all sixth through 12th graders will continue to follow the A/B schedule until the state enters Phase 3, or the state loosens restrictions.
On the days students are not in face-to-face classes, they will have assignments that will count for grades. Teachers will use both pencil and paper and virtual tools in instruction and student work.
The school district has ordered Chromebooks for all students and is working to get them set up and to the schools as they arrive. Students have been notified of their schedules and should return as scheduled.
"Our teachers are training now to more effectively use virtual instruction. We appreciate their dedication to providing the best instruction to our students.
We appreciate the continued support of the community during this challenging time for our schools. If you have questions regarding the opening of school or our online school program, please contact your school office," according to a School Board statement.