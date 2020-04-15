MANY, La. – The Sabine Parish School Board is accepting applications to fill the District 4 vacancy on the board.
The vacancy was created with the resignation of board member Roderick Davis, who was convicted in February of two counts of Medicaid fraud. The felony conviction required Davis to resign.
Anyone interested in serving should submit a letter of interest and resume to board President Terrell Snelling by April 23. Documents may be mailed to 695 Peterson St., Many, La. 71449 or dropped off in the office front door slot.
Applications will be opened on April 23, and the board will appoint a new member at noon April 27.
The person selected will serve temporarily until an election is held on Nov. 3.
Qualifications for the applicants include must be 18 years old or older, be able to read and write and live in the district for a year prior to appointment or election.
Davis had served on the School Board since January 1995.
He was indicted in September in East Baton Rouge Parish for taking advantage of underprivileged and disabled clients of Association for Retarded Citizens of Sabine by diverting funds for personal use.
Davis’ son and daughter also were indicted in connection with the same fraud investigation that was led by the state attorney general’s office. Charges against Roderick Davis Jr., 27, and Athena Mitchell, 20, both of Many, were dismissed in exchange for their father’s plea. A criminal conspiracy charge was also dismissed against Davis Sr.
An East Baton Rouge District judge deferred sentencing Davis for a year and placed him on supervised probation. However, the judge ordered Davis to pay $7,500 for cost of prosecution, restitution of $8,635, a $1,000 fine and court costs of $414.75.
His case was fixed for review on May 20. It’s uncertain because of the COVID-19 court shutdown if that date will be changed.