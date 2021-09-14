MANY, La. -- The Sabine Parish School Board will interview applicants for the superintendent's position beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
The meeting, which will be live streamed, begins with an interview of Eddie Jones Jr., principal of Florien High School, followed at 6:30 p.m. by the interview of Shane Wright, director of administrative services.
Jones and Wright were the only two to apply for the position being vacated by Superintendent Sara Ebarb. Her retirement is effective Dec. 31.
Wright's and Jones' resumes are available on the School Board's website.