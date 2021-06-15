MANY, La. -- Sabine Parish schools Superintendent Sara Ebarb has announced her plans to retire on Dec. 31.
Ebarb said she made the decision after much "prayer, deliberation and discussion" with her husband and family. Her husband is retiring for a second time on June 30 and wants her to retire, too, she said in a statement Tuesday.
"The Lord has blessed me with a long and successful career. There have been some very difficult and challenging times, but most of the time, it has been my joy to be an educator in every capacity in which I have served. I thank the Caddo Parish School Board for the 28 years I served there. I learned so much that served me well as a superintendent. Caddo gave me opportunities to grow and develop professionally, and afforded me the opportunity to learn from the very best mentors, Albert Hardison, Ollie Tyler and so many others," Ebarb said.
Ebarb said it's been an honor for her to serve with the Sabine Parish School Board, Central Staff, administration and school staff for the past 10 years.
"I have worked with the best board presidents, Buddy Veuleman, Randy Martin, and Terrell Snelling and each one has been supportive and always on the side of what is good and right for our students. The board has a heart for our students and staff and they want Sabine to achieve academically as well as athletically, and in all other extracurricular opportunities. Our board is so proud of their schools and communities and this is paramount for our parish. I am very grateful. Thank you," she said.
Ebarb said it is her desire that the board take steps to hire a superintendent in the fall so she can work with the toward a seamless transition.
“On behalf of our school board, I sincerely wish Dr. Ebarb a happy and well-deserved retirement. She has served Sabine Parish well and we will all hate to see her go. We thank her for her dedication to children, staff, and our community," said board President Terrell Snelling.