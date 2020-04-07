MANY, La. -- The Sabine Parish School system will offer free meals to qualifying students by mail.
The school district received approval for Emergency “Meals to You," a partnership between the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Louisiana Department of Education as an option for meal distribution during the extended COVID-19 school closures and the stay-at-home orders from Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Parents and/or caretakers must opt-in to participate the free service by completing the online registration form. Registration can be completed by using a smartphone or any other internet-enabled device.
Registration will open Wednesday. The deadline to complete online registration is Friday night.
Parents and/or caretakers should use their 9-1-1 physical address (including apartment number, if applicable) for shipping of meals. Parents who miss this window to apply will not be able to secure meals through this program after the application deadline.
Applicants should select Sabine Parish as their child's school so that enrollment in the district can be verified. Parents without internet access should contact the child’s teacher to register.
To complete your online application by visiting the website, Emergency Meals-to-You.
Once registered, Baylor will send by mail 10 meals (5 breakfasts and 5 lunches) to every child in the home under the age of 18. The shelf-stable, kid friendly meals will be delivered by mail weekly. Meals should begin shipping 2-3 days after the registration process is completed.
For further information about the program please contact Dana Hippler, SPSB child nutrition supervisor, at hipplerd@spsb.la. For more information, visit Sabine Schools website.