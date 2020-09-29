MANY, La. --The SUV belonging to a missing Sabine Parish woman was found at a Many business three days after she was last seen, according to an update from the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office is seeking information on the disappearance of Taylor Nichole Nichols, 27, who was last seen on Sept. 15.
She was driving a beige 2004 Ford Expedition. It was found on Sept. 18 at the Walmart in Many.
Nichols' last known address was Big N Ranch Road in Robeline.
Nichols has tatoos on her right leg, left arm and chest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 318-256-9241 or message the Facebook page.