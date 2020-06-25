MANY, La. – Sabine Parish has been fortunate to be one of the parishes reporting the lowest COVID-19 positive cases in the state -- and only one death.
But the warning bell has been sounded in recent days as the parish – like many others in the state – has seen an uptick. Many of the new positive cases are being traced back to churches and a couple of businesses.
That increase prompted David Davis, the head of the Sabine Parish Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, to suggest churches return to parking lot services for at least the next three weeks. His suggestion via a social media post met with criticism from some who asked why churches were being singled out and not large retail stores.
“I SUGGESTED having parking lot church for a couple weeks, hoping to possibly slow the uptick in numbers, while stocking those without sanitizing supplies. My job is to help with the safety and well-being of our citizens. In no way am I trying, nor do I care to, control your lives. I stand by my suggestion,” Davis responded.
District Attorney Don Burkett, who is working hand-in-hand with Davis and other parish officials in tracking the COVID-19 cases, agrees with Davis.
“We’ve had three separate church outbreaks; two within the last couple of weeks,” said Burkett Thursday, adding he could not identify the individual churches.
Nor could he name the specific businesses that have also experienced outbreaks. Burkett said he and other public officials who are privy to the details are prohibited from releasing it because of health privacy laws.
Parish numbers tallied by Davis' office far exceed what’s being reported by the state. The state’s website showed Sabine with 67 positive cases and one death as of Thursday. Numbers tracked by Davis show Sabine with 102 positive cases. Of those, 42 are listed as not recovered.
Early in the pandemic, Sabine put a moratorium on overnight rentals along Toledo Bend Reservoir to discourage out-of-towners from visiting as COVID-19 cases rose. That was lifted on Memorial Day week, and the parish, until recently, maintained a low ranking in the state when it came to positive results.
At the same time, Many Mayor Ken Freeman said he no longer would enforce the governor’s proclamation, leaving it up to businesses and customers to do what they’ve been told to do to stay safe from the coronavirus.
This morning, Freeman announced on the town’s Facebook page that the City Hall and Police Department lobbies are closed again to the public. Customers can make necessary utility payments through a drive-thru window or by phone.
Also, all activities at the Many Community Center are cancelled in July, and the town parks are closed
A July 4 concert has been postponed, too.