MANY, La. – Last week, Sabine Parish leaders put measures in place to end temporary vacation rentals so the influx of out-of-parish visitors would stay home – at least until the statewide COVID-19 emergency order is lifted.
This week, another order signed by Police Jury President Richard McCormic has been issued requiring mandatory isolation for anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus and anyone who has been in contact with an infected person. The order requires the person or persons to remain isolated for 14 days or until negative test results are returned.
District Attorney Don Burkett, who’s been actively involved with other parish leaders in putting safety measures in place, said no one in violation of the order will be arrested and taken to jail.
However, Burkett said those who ignore mandatory isolation could be cited and prosecuted for being in violation of the parish proclamation, which was put in place in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order.
The order outlines measures deemed necessary to protect the health and safety of Louisiana citizens. It cites a state law addressing a state of emergency and empowering parish or municipal officials to protect life and property and bring emergency situations under control.
Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd hit a roadblock Tuesday in his effort to enforce a quarantine for a city resident who is COVID-19 positive. The man left the hospital and went to Walmart to shop, instead of going home to quarantine, Lynd said.
Lynd said information provided to him indicated there was no method for him to require the man to stay home or be transferred to a state park that’s serving as temporary housing for people going through quarantine. In response, a spokeswoman for Edwards said he has not prevented any law enforcement officer from doing what is needed to protect the safety of residents they serve.
On Wednesday, Lynd received an email from the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police that said it is “not the policy of the Louisiana administration to physically restrain or quarantine” known positive persons who are traveling the streets and going to stores.
“I suggest they be advised of their obligation to keep away from others and stay home. To force them would mandate surveillance 24 hours. There are many persons non-tested and non-diagnosed moving about that we are not aware of. We cannot take a position to physically enforce what good judgment should,” wrote executive director Fabian Blache.
Back in Sabine, the recent Police Jury order also sets six-foot spacing between customers and employees in stores, requires a stocker to wear a protective mask while stocking aisles and to sanitize self-checkout equipment between customer use. The order offers suggestions on how to accomplish those restrictions.
It also states business licenses “shall” be revoked for violations and subjects violators to a fine of $500 and/or six months in jail.