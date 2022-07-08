MANY, La. -- A convicted sex offender who failed to register his residence - or any other information with the sheriff's office -- was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said in a news release Friday.
Kenneth Dewayne Evans, 36, of Zwolle, was arrested at a house on Plum Street and at his girlfriend's house on Buffalo Drive by the Sabine Parish sheriff's Special Operations Group. The purpose of the dual searched was to prove Evans' residence at either location.
Evans is a registered Tier 1 Sex Offender resulting from a 2005 arrest for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
An investigation by Deputy Robert C Lang revealed Evans was living at an address he did not register, had a phone number he did not register, and two vehicles he did not register for quite some time. A registered sex offender has three days to report any address, vehicle or phone number changes to the sheriff’s office.
Evans was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for on four felony charges of failure to register and notify as a sex offender. No bond was set.
Mitchell said registered sex offenders living in Sabine Parish are closely monitored at all times.