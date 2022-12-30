MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish sheriff's deputy has died while on vacation with his family, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Friday.
Deputy Adam Nelson, 26, died Thursday after suffering a medical event while in Colorado, Mitchell said.
Nelson worked for the sheriff's office for almost three years. He started as a correctional officer, then patrol deputy, and quickly became a member of the Sheriff's Tactical Narcotics Team and Special Operations Group (S.O.G.). Nelson also a member of the ATF Project Safe Neighborhoods Federal Task Force.
"Adam's passion for advanced, continuous law enforcement training and his tactical mindset caused him to excel in his narcotic and firearm investigations at the Sheriff's Office," Mitchell said.
Chief Deputy Brad Walker said "Adam was deeply committed to his job and the success of the sheriff's office; he inspired all of us to push ourselves to our full potential."
Mitchell asked for prayer for everyone at the sheriff's office and Nelson's family, friends and co-workers over the next few weeks.