MANY, La. -- The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office has lost one of its own.
Monday evening, Deputy Randy Parker Sr. passed away from an apparent heart attack. Parker was 52 years old and lived in the Noble area, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said.
Parker had just finished his 12-hour patrol shift, Mitchell said.
Parker started working Aug. 1 as a reserve deputy and recently started working part-time in the patrol division.
Mitchell said it is heartbreaking to lose one your own deputies with a promising law enforcement career. He and his staff extend their prayers and condolences to Parker’s family and friends.