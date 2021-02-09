MANY, La. – A Sabine Parish grand jury has indicted sibling educators accused of inappropriate behavior with students during their tenures on school campuses.
Norman Ural Booker III, 49, of Many, was indicted on five counts, including one count each of sexual battery, oral sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
Younger brother, John Anthony “Jay” Booker, 46, also of Many, was indicted on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.
Norman Booker was principal of Many High at the time of his arrest in October. He’s on paid administrative leave pending outcome of the prosecution
Jay Booker was an instructor at Sabine Career Academy in Many when he was arrested in December. He is a former teacher/coach at Many Junior High School.
Both men are accused of committing their crimes with students while they were in supervisory positions at their schools.
The indictments against Norman Booker allege he inappropriately touched and committed lewd acts with two juveniles. One was under the age of 15 and the other younger than 17.
The indictments allege the incidents happened between Dec. 1, 1996 and Dec. 31, 1998. Norman Booker was a coach at that time.
Jay Booker is accused in the indictments of committing lewd acts with a juvenile under age 17 between Aug. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020.
The alleged behavior happened when he was at the junior high.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested both men after the juveniles came forward with statements about their interactions with the educators while they were students.
The state Attorney General’s office presented the cases to the grand jury and will prosecute the men. District Attorney Don Burkett recused his office because he serves as legal counsel for the Sabine School Board.