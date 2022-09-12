MANY, La. -- A Sabine Parish woman was arrested last week on charges related to the alleged theft of almost $60,000 from her employer, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Monday.
Samantha Brook Kilgore, 34, of Zwolle, is charged with felony theft over $25,000. She is free after posting a bond of $1,000.
The owner of Tobacco Warehouse No. 4 on Texas Highway near Pendleton Bridge told Sabine Parish sheriff's detectives Kilgore took approximately $59,800 in cash from his business over several years while she was employed there.