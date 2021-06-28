SHREVEPORT, La- For the next 8 weeks a social media campaign called #SaferShreveport will be used to keep resident informed. The campaign is aimed at decreasing crime and will host programs to help improve the quality of life for residents in Shreveport. The campaign will highlight access to youth programs, job placement opportunities, mental health help and resources for crime prevention.
Monday, a press conference was held to announce the campaign. Multiple offices will collaborate for the campaign, including: Office of the Mayor, Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport Fire Department, Community Development, Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation and Property Standards.
Shreveport Mayor, Adrian Perkins spoke on some of the offerings, stating that they aren't new but have been expanded with the help of city council.
"They've been able to allocate more resources out of the city Budget," said Perkins. "The budget is in a healthier place for us to expand those job placement programs, to expand those mentoring programs, provide more access to mental health for citizens throughout our community,"
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond spoke on the benefits of it. One being an opportunity to bring attention to what is already being done well by staff as well as highlighting some of the men and women and their units putting in hard work.
"We hope to create some conversation amongst the community of how can community members get involved," said Raymond. "What steps can they take? Maybe they recognize some efforts we have that they weren't fully aware of and that there's, there's a bigger role or a bigger part they could play in it. And then I guess, thirdly, if there are other suggestions, maybe they see that we're missing the mark somewhere, something that's worked well another community. So I think it's just a good eight week initiative, to again bring recognition to what we already do, and look at ways that we can improve upon it."
Raymond thinks social media will be a good way to reach the right people, including the younger crowd.
Over the next 8-weeks a weekly press conference will be held. Each discussing a different initiative of the campaign. July 6th is the first one, it will discuss the three new fire trucks being delivered to the Shreveport Fire Department.
Upcoming weekly focus for #SaferShreveport:
July 6 New engine delivery - Shreveport Fire Department
July 12 Mental health programs and initiatives
July 19 Summer mentorship programs
July 26 Proactive enforcement Recruitment
August 2 Community Development
August 9 Environmental Court
August 16 Real Time Crime Center
All weekly press briefings will be shared on the Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins Facebook page