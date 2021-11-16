MANSFIELD, La. -- Mansfield police and DeSoto sheriff's deputies will keep a presence in a Mansfield neighborhood overnight as they search for an armed man.
Residents living near Division and Church streets were warned Tuesday afternoon to keep an eye out for the man, who was seen walking in the area with a sawed-off shotgun.
The joint law enforcement effort had officers on the ground and in the air looking for the man who so far is only described as a white male.
The sheriff's office received a 911 reporting the man. When the officers arrived, shots were fired.
A resident near there reported hearing a barrage of gunshots.
There was no immediate confirmation the man shot at anyone.
Residents are encouraged to call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious in the vicinity.