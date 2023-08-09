SHREVEPORT, La. - Downtown used to be one of the safest areas in Shreveport until this year.
With repeated violence and unruly crowds, many locals do not feel safe.
Shreveport police are attempting to create a brighter future for the heart of the city.
At Tuesday's public safety meeting, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith described the efforts going into downtown and many are seeing the change.
“The police department is really taking a lot of action to make downtown a safe place again,” said Liz Swaine, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority.
Over the past couple weeks police have been patrolling more frequently which has led to:
- 16 arrested on felony charges
- 16 arrested on misdemeanor charges
- 3 summons issued
- 61 traffic citations
- 230 traffic stops
- 2 juveniles in custody and placed them in refuge
- 27 warrants
- seized 6 weapons
- 23 terry stops
- seized 165 g of marijuana
- seized 38 grams of methamphetamine
- seized 10 g of cocaine
- 39 parking citations
On busy nights, about 20 off-duty officers put in overtime.
Their shifts run from four to six hours and some arrive before the crowds.
“The reason why we're there early is because we don't want anything to be thought about occurring. It's to prevent something that could possibly occur from ever starting to begin with,” said Smith.
Smith also emphasized unseen efforts.
“You see police officers in uniform. You don't see the police that are not in uniform. So, take that for what it's worth,” said Smith.
Shreveport Councilman Grayson Boucher said paying officers overtime cannot be a long-term plan.
Smith responded that plans are in the works.
“Last week I had a good meeting with the special agent in charge of the FBI here locally and some great things are happening. I ain't going to tell you much about it, but don't get caught in it,” said Smith.
Many are seeing the progress and hope it continues.
“I think that we're on the right track. My concern is that we keep that momentum going, and we don't lose it,” said Boucher.