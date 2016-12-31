Many of you no doubt have lots of fun planned for this new year's eve as we get ready to ring in 2017.
But do not forget to make good choices when you are out and about tonight, some have serious consequences--- like drunk driving.
Losing someone can be easily avoided with just one designated driver, or by not traveling at all.
Bill Goodin with Shreveport Police says, "Your life can change in the blink of an eye. If you have a few too many drinks and then get behind the wheel of a car, you can end someone else's life, end your life."
That is what happened to Vanessa Braggs, her family was struck head on.
Her face demolished by the steering wheel leaving her with eight metal plates inside.
On top of that - her husband and two boys were killed.
"My seven-year-old son was crushed from the neck down, and my 5-year-old son's head was crushed, so i had no clue how bad that was, but me and my husband were in the car. We had to be literally cut out of our vehicle that night. So to find out my husband was dead was just horrible."
Since then she has had no fear in speaking out about her losses, to curb intoxicated driving.
A mother against drunk driving.
Her duties involve sharing her story multiple times a month. Here's why:
"Knowing that I can share my story, that will help somebody else to understand why they shouldn't drink and shouldn't drive."
Another message she wants to point out is: the life you save by not getting behind the wheel after a couple drinks just might be your own.
The driver that ran into her family did not survive.
Police are stepping up to help keep everyone safe going into the new year.
Goodin says, "We're going to have additional officers on the street for the holiday season, specifically out there looking for drunk drivers."
Braggs's story is heartbreaking, but one we can all keep in the back of our minds when facing that decision: whether or not it is okay to drive.
If you do drink, "Either have a designated driver or use some other resource whether that's a taxi cab or shuttle service so that you don't find yourself: Best case scenario - arrested, or worst case scenario - hurting you or somebody else."
We can all make better choices--- and be more responsible---- so no more lives are lost to drinking and driving.
It is important to have a plan in place for a sober driver--- and remember --- buzzed driving is also considered to be drunk driving.