Saharan Dust over the Atlantic Basin Monday evening (NOAA)
SHREVEPORT, La. - A thick plume of Saharan dust from the Sahara Desert of north Africa had made it all the way to the central Caribbean Monday evening.

Saharan Dust Forecast for Thursday Afternoon (NOAA)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration anticipates the cloud will reach the ArkLaTex by Thursday.

Saharan Dust Forecast for Saturday (NOAA)

The plume is forecast to be thickest on Saturday.

Saharan Dust Forecast for Monday morning (NOAA)

It's expected to leave the area on Monday.

Benefits: Beautiful sunrises and sunsets later this week and lower tropical storm chances in the Gulf of Mexico

Problems: Hazy skies and some respiratory discomfort

