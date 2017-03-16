Sai Konduru, MD, MPH, who specializes in clinical cardiac electrophysiology, has joined Willis-Knighton Cardiology, a cardiology practice with 11 additional cardiologists.
The practice includes Phillip A. Rozeman, MD, FACC; Michael G. Futrell, MD, FACC, FSCAI;
Frederick J. White, III, MD, FACC, FCCP; Ajaya K. Tummala, MD, FACC; Basel Kasabali, MD, FACC; Paul G. Cole, MD, FACC; William Britton Eaves, II, MD, FACC; Jerome D. Danzell, MD, FACC; Thomas M. Smith, MD, FACC, FSCAI; Wenwu Zhang, MD, PhD, FACC, and Amber M. Shah, MD, MPH.
Dr. Konduru is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in cardiac electrophysiology, cardiology and internal medicine. He studied public health at Tulane University in New Orleans and subsequently earned his master’s degree in that field from University of North Texas Health Sciences Center. From there, he moved to Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport, where he earned his medical degree and completed a residency in internal medicine, followed by a fellowship in cardiology. He completed a fellowship in clinical cardiac electrophysiology at St. Luke’s-Mid American Heart Institute in Kansas City, Mo.
Prior to returning to Shreveport, he was a cardiologist in private practice in Topeka, Kan.
Willis-Knighton Cardiology offers a full array of cardiovascular services at offices in Shreveport, Bossier City, Minden, Natchitoches, Vivian, and Homer, including general cardiology, diagnostic and interventional procedures and electrophysiology. Dr. Konduru practices at the Willis-Knighton Heart & Vascular Institute on the campus of Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport.
Dr. Konduru and his partners accept new patients and most insurance plans.