SHREVEPORT, La. – It should be no surprise that grocery and general merchandise stores generated the most in sales taxes during the height of the COVID-19 shutdown in May, while clothing stores, restaurants and car dealers were on the bottom, according to monthly reports for Caddo and Bossier taxing agencies.
But the overall collection rate differs, depending on which side of the river shoppers are on. While sales tax collections are down 8.8 percent, or almost $1.7 million, year-to-date in Caddo Parish when compared to 2019, collections are up 2.4 percent, or $1.3 million, during the same time period in Bossier Parish.
According to the Caddo-Shreveport Sales and Use Tax Commission’s May report, general merchandise stores took in $2.5 million. That’s more than a half-million dollar gain in sales taxes when compared to May 2019.
Grocery stores generated $2 million, up $391,543. Building materials and liquor stores also showed increased sales.
At the bottom of the Caddo-Shreveport list was motor vehicle dealers, which collected $1.5 million, compared to $2.1 million a year ago. Clothing stores, restaurants and bars also didn’t fair well during the shutdown.
The Bossier Parish report lists different sales tax categories but there are similarities with neighboring Caddo Parish. For example, retail trade brought in $32 million, a 1 percent increase over 2019. Wholesale trade saw a 46 percent increase from almost $3 million to $4.3 million.
The utilities category had the biggest jump of 77 percent, going from $170,367 in 2019 to $301,410 this year. Mining, oil and gas was a close second with a 73-percent increase, jumping from $2.1 million to $3.6 million.
Arts, amusement and accommodations fell 17 percent, from $8 million to $6.7 million. “Other” services plummeted 21 percent, dropping from almost $1.5 million to almost $1.2 million, according to the Bossier Parish report.
Sales tax collections impact government agencies differently depending on how much is dedicated toward their operations. The report reflects a 9.3 percent decrease from May 2019 to last month for sales taxes collected by the Caddo Parish School Board. But looking at the fiscal year totals, that number softens to a decrease of 2.3 percent.
The city of Shreveport has seen a 9.1 percent drop from May 2019 to this May. However, that becomes an overall 2.3 percent decrease when looking at year-to-date totals.
Here’s a look at the other tax collecting agencies, first comparing May 2019 to May 2020, then year-to-date:
- Vivian, up 13.4 percent, up 2.5 percent
- Oil City, down 54.5 percent, down 19.2 percent
- Mooringsport, up 24 percent, up 15.6 percent
- Greenwood, down 58 percent, up 16.3 percent
- Rodessa, down 65.4 percent, down 38.3 percent
- Sales Tax District No. 1, down 14 percent, down 3.3 percent
- Law Enforcement District, down 9.4 percent, down 2.3 percent
- Blanchard, up 7.5 percent, up 23 percent
- Ida, up 192 percent, up 234 percent
- North Caddo Hospital Service District, down 8.8 percent, up 6.6 percent
- Caddo Fire District No. 1, up 7.2 percent, up 1.6 percent
- Hotel-Motel Occupancy Tax, down 54 percent, down 20.6 percent
- 3 % Hotel-Motel occupancy Tax, down 54 percent, down 20.6 percent
- .75 % Shreveport Occupancy Tax, down 54 percent, down 20.6 percent
- .75 % Bossier Occupancy Tax, down 54 percent, down 20.6 percent
- .50 % Regional Air Service Alliance Occupancy Tax, down 54 percent, down 20.6 percent
- .50 % Shreveport Bossier Sports Commission Occupancy tax, down 54 percent, down 20.6 percent
- .50 % Independence Bowl Foundation, down 54 percent, down 20.6 percent
- St. Vincent Mall Economic Development District, down 45.9 percent, down 20 percent.
In Bossier Parish, sales tax collections comparing May 2019 to May 2020 and overall year-to-date:
- Bossier City, down 18.8 percent, down 0.7 percent
- Bossier Parish School Board, down 14.6 percent, down 2.2 percent
- Bossier Parish Police Jury Rural, down 1.5 percent, up 16 percent
- BPPJ Special District No. 1, down 3.7 percent, up 15.3 percent
- BPPJ Capital Project, down 14.3 percent, up 2.4 percent
- Bossier Parish Law Enforcement District, down 14.6 percent, up 2.2 percent
- Benton, up 24.5 percent, up 9 percent
- Haughton, down 13.4 percent, up 34.2 percent
- Plain Dealing, up 5.2 percent, up 2.2 percent.