Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Threat for this afternoon has diminished. However, another system will move into the region into Wednesday. As such, a NEW Winter Storm Warning will go into effect area wide starting Tuesday at 6PM to account for this new storm system. This system will be two fold, with a heavy snow threat to the north, and a freezing rain/sleet threat in the south. Many of the northern counties in the heaviest snow areas can see an additional 6-8 inches, on top of what has fallen with this first system. As for the areas in the ice/sleet areas, accumulations of 0.3-0.5 inches of ice are possible. Additional snow will be possible area wide as temperatures aloft cool, but these values will be one inch or less... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO NOON CST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to half an inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Area-wide * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM Tuesday to noon CST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&