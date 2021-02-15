SHREVEPORT, La. -- With a record low of 3 degrees forecast for Tuesday morning, the city's homeless shelters are filling up with people coming in from the frigid conditions.
Lt. Jamaal Ellis with the Salvation Army believes their shelter is the only one left with room to take in more. They've been working with other shelters to give homeless people safety and warmth.
"The thing is communication and collaboration," Ellis says of the Salvation Army's partnership with Hope Connections and Lovewell Center.
"We have people that have found their way here. We have people that have been brought here by police, by the hospital," Ellis added.
He says they've gone out to find some homeless people on the streets, and coaxed them to come inside by offering hand warmers and hot chocolate.
"What's happening is people that were putting their hope in maybe abandoned buildings and things like that, they're starting to find that that's not going to be adequate with this weather. Just because you've got a covering -- it's just too cold. You've got to have heating. So some of those people are starting to trickle in," Ellis said.
The Salvation Army's regular shelter is full. COVID-19 restrictions cut their occupancy in half to 55. So they're putting cots down on whatever floor space they can find -- socially distanced six feet apart. That includes the gym at their facility on East Stoner.
"We're moving stuff around. My thing is if there's any space that we can safely put someone, we're gong to find it. If that means moving furniture around so that we can lay down another cot, that's what we're doing. We've had to repurpose a room just so that we can make that into a place where people can stay."
At midday Monday, the Salvation Army was sheltering 70 people. Ellis expects to take in 25 more. And he says they'll find more room if they need to.
He says they're also maximizing staff to supervise the extra guests and provide meals. Ellis says they're responding to the winter storm like an emergency disaster response.