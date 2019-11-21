Salvation Army in need of coats this winter

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Salvation Army is collecting coats for people in need this winter.
Organizers say they're accepting all sizes and styles of coats for adults and children.
Right now, their biggest need is for men's coats.
They're also taking sweaters, scarfs, gloves and other cold weather clothing items.
All donations can be dropped off at the shelter on East 4th Street in Texarkana, Ark.
"We've been distributing them through our shelter. Also, when we distribute our food pantry, we're also making those coats available then," said Maj. Tracey Czajkowski, Salvation Army of Texarkana.
The Salvation Army has also begun their Angel Tree drive.
There are more than 800 names on this year's Angel Tree.
The drive will continue through Dec. 11.
The Red Kettle drive will kick off Friday for financial donations.
Bell ringers will be outside local businesses until Christmas Eve.