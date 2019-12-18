Salvation Army kicks of Angel Tree gift distribution

TEXARKANA, Ark. - In just a few days, nearly 800 Texarkana children will wake up on Christmas morning to find a special gift or two, thanks to a generous community.
Volunteers with the Angel Tree program handed out bicycles and bags full of toys.
Families started picking up gifts Wednesday morning at the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.
Nearly 60 seniors also received gifts.
The program is for children and seniors who otherwise may not get to open presents this year.
"It's a blessing for the parents to be able to wrap the presents themselves and know what they're giving their children. It's a blessing for the children once they receive them," said Maj. Tracey Czajkowski, Salvation Army of Texarkana.
The Salvation Army's Angel Tree program began last month with community donations.