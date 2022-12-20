SHREVEPORT, La. - As the temperatures drop it can be very dangerous for those who don't have a place of their own.
The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is making preparations for the local homeless community and will be ready for an influx of people who may need a warm place to stay.
"As you can see this room is one of the rooms we are getting ready to house the females who don't have a place to spend the night. The next room is our big gym where we have our Angel Tree gifts, we are getting it ready to house those single men who might need a place to stay as well," said Maj. Pierre Smith of the Northwest Louisiana Salvation Army.
If you or someone you know needs a place to get out of the cold weather this week, Smith said they will take in people from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at their location on East Stoner Avenue in Shreveport. It will be on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out of space.