SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Salvation Army needs fans for its fan drive.
Fans are being collected for seniors until July 7. So far, only 10 have been collected.
The Salvation Army is hoping to collect 400 fans to help seniors beat the heat.
"We're taking the box fans, the ones that are just easy for a person to use, move around," said Scott McCloud, the volunteer coordinator with the Salvation Army. "We'll even take desktop fans. If that's all you want to buy, we'll take those. The main key point is you have to circulate the air in your house. If you're staying in a home without air conditioning and you're only relying on a fan you need to be in front of that fan so it circulates that air and you feel a little bit cooler."
They will be giving them away free of charge to seniors.
The giveaway will be held on July 14 at the Salvation Army. Seniors are encouraged to go early because the fans are on a first come first serve basis.