Hundreds of Texarkana residents gathered Thursday for a helping of stone soup.
The luncheon was held at the First Methodist Church in downtown Texarkana.
Area residents lined up to try the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary taco soup, served with Texas toast, homemade desserts and a drink.
Volunteers prepared about 700 meals for the event.
The group also sold cook books and homemade baked goods.
Their goal this year is to raise $10,000.
"Funding goes to our Center of Hope shelter to maintain our facility and also help the residents and homeless population that come in on a daily basis. We also help with our food pantry to give to families in need," said Bernadette Correira, Salvation Army of Texarkana.
Organizers say some of the proceeds will also support economically disadvantaged children from the Texarkana community to attend summer camp.