DOYLINE, La. -- If you've been boating or swimming in the Louisiana waterways, there's a chance you've seen salvinia.
Salvinia has been invading the waters of Louisiana for years.
"We're at a slightly better condition than average but still expected to be impacted later in the growing season," said William Finkbeiner, the biologist manager with the aquatic plant control section of wildlife and fisheries.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries takes measures to combat the plant. With Cypress and Water Tupelo growth, giant salvinia still plays a huge role. The department's aquatic plant control section spends most of its time dealing with this one species in North Louisiana.
To reduce the plant's impact, an integrated pest management strategy is used including chemical, biological and mechanical controls.
"What we like to tell people is to inspect your boat trailers and make sure that they're not transporting it from one lake to the next," said Finkbeiner. "Unfortunately for salvinia it's probably too late to stop the spread in our locality but there will always be other invasives that show up so it's a good practice to do."
Different tools are constantly being evaluated to combat the plant.