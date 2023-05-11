SHREVEPORT, La. -Louisiana State Representative Sam Jenkins wants to make the move from the state house to the senate chamber.
The democrat, who currently represents Louisiana House District 2 on Thursday announced his candidacy for the Louisiana State Senate District 39 seat.
The people of Shreveport, Bossier, Blanchard, Vivian, and the surrounding areas need a leader who will put Northwest Louisiana first,” said Representative Jenkins.
Jenkins, a Shreveport attorney, was first elected to the legislature in 2015.
He serves on several committees and is the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.