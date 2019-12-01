SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Fire Engine 7 fought two fires within two hours of each other Sunday.
The first fire happened just before 2 p.m., on the 100 block of East Boulevard in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. A woman escaped from the two story home before fire crews arrived. The fire department says fire and smoke was visible from the second floor. The the Red Cross was notified to help her and her family.
Around 3:30 Engine 7 was called to the 200 block of Olive Avenue, also in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood. The fire department says they found light smoke in the back of the 2 story house.
No one was injured in either fire. Both are under investigation.
If you need a smoke detector you can contact Shreveport's Fire Prevention Division at 318-673-6740.