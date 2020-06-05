BOSSIER CITY, La. - All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to make landfall very early Monday morning along the Louisiana coast. That's according to information from the National Hurricane Center.
Rainfall from two to two and one-half inches is expected Sunday through Wednesday in portions of the ArkLaTex.
Heaviest rainfall in the Bossier Parish area should occur Monday, with two inches predicted. Flash flooding is likely to occur in low-lying roads, land and ditches, forecasters predicted.
Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (BOHSEP) director Ian Snellgrove said local waterways have been receding and should be able to handle expected rainfall.
At the Bossier Parish Police Jury Highway Department, workers have already begun checking storage sites throughout the parish to make sure an ample sandbag supply is available. Additional bags will be filled as needed.
Residents who want sandbags can go to any of five locations including:
- Parish Highway Department, 410 Mayfield, Benton, Phone 965-3752 (open 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.)
- South Bossier Fire District #2, 1325 Robinson Rd., Elm Grove, Phone 987-2555
- Haughton Fire District #1, 4494 Hwy 80, Haughton, 949-9440; Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto, Plain Dealing
- Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave., Haughton, 949-9401
