SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport, Bossier City and DeSoto Parish Police Jury are offering sandbags at various locations.
The commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A maximum of 20 sandbags per vehicle is allowed.
The city of Shreveport will have sandbags available for pickup at the Streets and Drainage Facility at 1935 Claiborne Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the week. There is a 20-bag limit.
In Bossier City, sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Public Works Complex at 3223 Old Shed Road.
The DeSoto Police Jury will make sandbags available at the Road Department at 424 Liberty Lane in Grand Cane. Each household is limited to 20 sandbags.
In addition, the Caddo Commission has closed the following parish parks due to rising water levels:
- Noah Tyson Park - 9300 Mira Myrtis Rd., Rodessa
- Richard Fleming Park - 7919 West Lakeshore Dr., Shreveport
- Milton James “Hookie’ Cameron Memorial Park - 10599 Wallace Lake Rd.
The parish will re-open parks and boat launch areas when water levels fall below the guidelines set with local law enforcement and safety officials.