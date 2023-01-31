SHREVEPORT, La. – The Caddo Parish Commission, city of Shreveport, Bossier City, Bossier Police Jury and DeSoto Parish Police Jury are offering sandbags at various locations.
The Caddo Commission is handing out sandbags at Caddo Parish Fleet Services at 1701 Monty Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A maximum of 20 sandbags per vehicle is allowed.
The city of Shreveport will have sandbags available for pickup at the Streets and Drainage Facility at 1935 Claiborne Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the week. There is a 20-bag limit.
In Bossier City, sandbags can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Public Works Complex at 3223 Old Shed Road.
Sandbags are available in several locations throughout Bossier Parish:
- Bossier Parish Highway Department (7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday), 410 Mayfield
- South Bossier Fire District No. 2, 1325 Robinson Rd., Elm Grove
- Haughton Fire District No. 1, 4494 Hwy 80, Haughton
- Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto
- Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave.
The DeSoto Police Jury will make sandbags available at the Road Department at 424 Liberty Lane in Grand Cane. Each household is limited to 20 sandbags.
The Webster Parish Police Jury's Public Works Department has self-service sandbag locations in Sibley at 1731 Penal Farm Road and in Sarepta at 6137 Hwy 2. There is also a self-service sandbag location at Webster Parish Fire District No. 3 at 2344 Highway 163 in Doyline. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday. There is a 15-bag limit.
PARKS CLOSED
In addition, the Caddo Commission has closed the following parish parks due to rising water levels:
- Noah Tyson Park - 9300 Mira Myrtis Rd., Rodessa
- Richard Fleming Park - 7919 West Lakeshore Dr., Shreveport
- Milton James “Hookie’ Cameron Memorial Park - 10599 Wallace Lake Rd.
The parish will re-open parks and boat launch areas when water levels fall below the guidelines set with local law enforcement and safety officials.