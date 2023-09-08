LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders announced Friday she is calling a special session of the legislator.
Sanders said starting Monday, the session will focus on cutting taxes, streamlining, and protecting freedom.
She stressed that cutting taxes is the top priority, considering Texas and Tennessee are neighboring Arkansas and are both zero-income tax states.
"Every Arkansan needs a little extra money in their pocket," said Sanders.
Sanders went on to explain that in order to make our government smaller, making it more efficient is necessary.
"To do so, we will also update the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act," said Sanders. "Arkansas FOIA laws have been largely unchanged since they were signed in 1967. In a time before email, cell phones, text messages and sadly before some of the more aggressive polarization."
She explained that last month, an Oklahoma man pled guilty for trying to kill her and that the current FOIA laws is what put her and her children at risk.
Since that event, Sanders said there will be updates made to sections of the FOIA law so that the sources that the state police use to protect her and her family will not be subjected to disclosure.