LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In her latest executive order signed Thursday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes aim as what she describes as government overreach and red tape in Arkansas’ public education system.
Sanders said she signed an executive order to create a unified system for local school districts to apply for federal and state funding.
"Today, I signed an executive order that will streamline applications & create a unified system for local school districts to apply for federal and state funding. No longer will we let a burdensome, fragmented, & inefficient government system full of red tape hold our kids back," said Sanders.
In her executive order Sanders said that academic and financial planning needs to be a collaboration and that the states current planning processes have created administrative burdens.
Sanders believes that this has also caused inefficient spending, bureaucratic waste, and devalues school officials from the more important education priorities.
By combining these into one application Sanders believes this will lead to higher student achievement and aid in making the school district operations less complicated.
Here are the orders by Sanders:
- The Secretary of the Department of Education shall develop a unified system that streamlines applications for all state and federal funding programs away from multiple plans and multiple budgets into a single application: one plan and one budget. The unified application shall be operational for the 2024-2025 budget cycle.
- Prior to launching the unified application, the Secretary of the Department of Education shall conduct a review to identify out-of-date, unnecessary, or otherwise burdensome state laws, regulations, reporting requirements, and processes that apply to public schools, officers, and employees. This review shall include considerations and input from educators, advocates, and families.
- Prior to launching the unified application, the Secretary of the Department of Education shall recommend to the Governor and/or the State Board of Education executive orders, statutory changes, or regulatory reforms to empower schools, reduce bureaucracy, and improve student achievement.
- Prior to launching the unified application, the Secretary of the Department of Education shall establish a process whereby, as part of the annual planning and application process, school districts may submit feedback to the Department for any overburdensome and redundant state laws, regulations, reporting requirements, or processes.