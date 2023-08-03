BENTON, La. – A Bossier City man accused of killing and dismembering the body of a business associate was unsuccessful last week in having his trial moved; however, today a judge delayed his upcoming trial so his mental condition can be evaluated.
Bossier District Court Judge Parker Self appointed Dr. Andrew Thrasher and Dr. Joshua Sanderson to a sanity commission to examine John Hardy. Their findings are to be reported to the court on or before Oct. 4.
The commission's appointment means Hardy’s second-degree murder trial won’t start Monday as scheduled. Instead, Self set a status conference for Oct. 9 and new trial date on Jan. 8.
Hardy, 47, is accused in the death of Garrett Wilson, 48, who was reported missing in January 2020. His dismembered and burned remains were found a month later on a private hunting lease near the Rocky Mount community in north Bossier Parish. His skull was recovered months later in shallow water under the Highway 160 bridge.
Hardy’s attorney, Dhu Thompson, attempted a change of venue or jury transfer, citing “extensive” publicity for wanting a jury from outside of Bossier Parish to decide Hardy’s fate. Self denied Thompson’s motion.
Then on Tuesday, Thompson filed a motion asking for the sanity commission. He said Hardy lacked the mental capacity required by law to proceed with his trial.
Thompson clarified his motion did not pertain to Hardy’s sanity at the time of the alleged homicide. The motion, he said, only addressed Hardy’s ability to proceed.
He asked to discuss the matter with the judge out of the presence of the District Attorney’s Office, saying the “sensitive nature” of the information may give prosecutors access to privileged information they would not be privy to receive.
The state at first objected to the appointment of a commission, but withdrew that objection Thursday afternoon following a hearing in Bossier District Court.
Hardy remains in jail without bond.
Hardy was arrested a day after Wilson’s remains were found – and days after he also was reported missing by family members. He had withdrawn a large amount of cash from a bank account and bought a van. Machetes, knives and other items were seized from the van.
A license plate reader helped track Hardy and it also put him near the deer lease. Additionally, a camera used to track deer on that property appears to capture Hardy standing next to a burn pile. The clothes Wilson was last seen wearing were piled up next to him, sources told KTBS.
Hardy, who worked as a Bossier City police officer and a Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy for more than a decade, operated an air-conditioning and heating business. Wilson, who used to own that kind of business, helped Hardy on occasion.