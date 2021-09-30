SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo judge has appointed a two-member sanity commission to evaluate the mental condition of a mother accused of throwing her two sons off a bridge, killing one.
District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr. gave the doctors 30 days to examine 32-year-old Ureka Black. He set an Oct. 29 hearing date for the results.
Black’s court-appointed attorney, Elizabeth Gibson, asked for the commission in one of nine motions filed since Wednesday. Gibson said Black does not have the mental capacity to understand court proceedings and at the time of the offense did not have the ability to tell right from wrong.
Gibson said she’s not been able to effectively communicate with Black.
Black was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center Monday on second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges. She was arrested Friday in Waskom, Texas, hours after authorities say she tossed 10-month-old Joshua Black and 5-year-old Elijah Black into Cross Lake.
First-responders found both boys floating in the water. Joshua was dead; Elijah had an injury to his face but was alive.
Elijah was treated at a hospital and is now in temporary custody of the state. A juvenile court judge on Thursday officially took him away from his mother. An investigation continues as to whether the state will let him live with a relative.
Graveside service for Joshua will be at noon Oct. 9 at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at Good Samaritan Funeral Home.
As for his mother, she sits in CCC without bond on Hathaway’s order. She’s set for arraignment on Dec. 17.
But among the other motions filed by Gibson is one seeking Black’s release either without a bond requirement or on a reduced bond.
Even though no bond is set, Gibson said the “current bond amount is considerably high considering the nature of the alleged offense and the defendant and the defendant’s family is unable to make this bond.” Gibson has asked for a hearing on the matter.
Other motions relate to the state’s evidence.