SAREPTA, La. — The charges against a Webster Parish man were upgraded Wednesday to second-degree murder after the man he is accused of shooting Saturday died of a single gunshot wound to the head.
Marcus Bowlin, 42, of the 100 block of Jones Road in Sarepta, is being held at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center on a $1 million bond, according to Webster Sheriff Jason Parker.
Bowlin was initially charged with attempted second-degree murder as Justin Bryant, 32, of Sarepta fought life-threatening injuries while on life support at a Shreveport hospital.
Charges against Bowlin were upgraded Wednesday, three days after Bryant died.
A witness told Webster Parish sheriff's deputies the shooting happened at Bowlins’ residence following an argument about a bad narcotics transaction, Parker said.
In a search of Bowlin's home, deputies found the suspected murder weapon and evidence suggesting a plan to destroy other evidence related to the shooting, according to authorities.
During an interview of Bowlin, his statements appeared fabricated and implausible, Parker said; however, Bowlin admitted to having disagreement with Bryant prior to the shooting.
Springhill police assisted in the initial stages of the investigation.