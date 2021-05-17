MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man will be sentenced to mandatory life following his conviction Friday for raping a young child.
District Judge Michael Craig will formally sentence Michael Wayne Duck, 54, of Sarepta, on July 7. In addition to the life sentence, Duck also faces an additional 30-year prison term.
Duck was remanded to the custody of the sheriff's office following his conviction.
A Webster Parish jury was unanimous in its decision in finding Duck guilty of first-degree rape of a child under 13 years of age and second-degree rape.
Duck was arrested following an extensive investigation by the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office. A complaint by one of the victims who said Duck, her step-father, had been sexually assaulting her, led to the investigation.
Multiple other family members also told investigators they had been sexually assaulted by Duck.
Detectives Teresa Rogers and Heather Boucher, both experts in the fields of clinical psychology, DNA analysis and sexual assault examinations, testified against Duck, as did other victims who came forward during the investigation.
“It is the height of evil that Michael Duck would stand before you and ask that you find him innocent when innocence is the very thing he stole from these young children,” assistant District Attorney Jimbo Yocom said during closing arguments.
Duck was represented by Eric Johnson and Eric Whitehead of the Johnson Law Firm.