SAREPTA, La. - A Sarepta woman is trying to get her water bill straightened out.
Peggy Armstead called KTBS 3 after she says her bill went from $40 to $940. Even though she lives in Sarepta, she's battling the town of Cullen, which provides the water.
Armstead said she was told there was a valve leak that caused the price hike. She believes she shouldn't have to foot the bill if the increase wasn't her fault.
"I am thinking they are robbing us, this is more like armed robbery, they know we aren't using that much water," said Armstead.
Armstead wrote a letter to Cullen Mayor Terry Hoof, but has not heard back from him. KTBS 3 also reached out via telephone to Hoof and is still waiting a response.
As of right now, Armstead is being told her water will be disconnected if she doesn't cover the balance.