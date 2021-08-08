MINDEN, La. — Dozens of gunshots were fired Saturday night at a home where family and friends had gathered to celebrate the life of a 3-year-old who was killed in a similar crime spree over a week ago.
This time, a female victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport with non-life threatening injuries, Minden police said.
The victim was among a large crowd at a house in the 900 block of Woods Street. They had gathered there following the funeral of Aldravion "King" Taylor, the child killed on July 28 when one or more armed men fired multiple gunshots at his home on Plum Street. Taylor, who was inside the house, was struck by one of the bullets. He was taken by his mother to Minden Medical Center, where he died.
RELATED REPORT: Bossier man arrested in Minden child's death
Friday, police arrested Jacorein Richardson, 19, of Bossier City, for Taylors’s death. Richardson is charged with first-degree murder. His bond was set at $750,000.
As for Saturday night's shooting, a post on the Minden Police Association's social media page described the scene as a "war zone," with a crowd of over 100 running when the shots rang out. In addition to the female who was hurt, several cars and a house were peppered with bullets.
Although there were over 100 witnesses, Det. Shane Griffith and other officers said they could not get anyone to provide any information on the shooter. About 50 bullet casings were recovered from the scene.
Minden police need help from the public to "combat these criminals who have a total disregard for human life," the association said in its post. "The Minden Police Association implores the public to contact their city councilman and tell them to give the Minden Police Department the tools, funding and personnel needed to take back this once peaceful city."
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Minden Police Department.