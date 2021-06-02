The Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and businesses who suffered losses caused by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on March 27.
Private nonprofits, homeowners and renters in the Texas counties of Panola, Harrison, Rusk and Shelby; and the Louisiana parishes Caddo and DeSoto can apply for the loans.
Types of loans available are:
Individuals and Families:
- Homeowners: up to $200,000 to repair or replace real estate damage and up to $40,000 to replace personal property.
- Renters: up to $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.
Businesses:
- Property Damage: up to $2 million to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were damaged or destroyed (available to businesses of any size and private, non-profit organizations).
- Economic Injury: only for small businesses and most private non-profit organizations suffering adverse financial impacts of the disaster (with or without property loss), up to $2 million for working capital to help pay obligations until normal operations resume.
For additional assistance, SBA has established a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center that is open Mondays – Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT.
SBA customer service representative via email at FOCWAssistance@sba.gov or by phone at 800-659-2955.
SBA will answer specific questions about how a disaster loan may help each survivor recover from the disaster damage and will provide one-on-one assistance in completing applications for these loans.
Apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov